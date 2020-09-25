Itta Bena’s utility billing is now officially under investigation by the State Auditor’s Office.
Logan Reeves, a spokesperson for the office, confirmed Thursday that the office had received a formal letter of complaint from citizens of Itta Bena and that it has been turned over to the office’s investigation department.
Many in Itta Bena have complained that the light bills are high and uneven. This has also been a recurring topic brought up during Board of Aldermen meetings, leading to many lengthy and contentious discussions.
Patricia Young, a city resident who has been protesting the utility bills for several months, said that while most residents have been paying 12 cents per kilowatt hour, others have been charged anywhere from 14 to 20 cents.
Reeves said he could not comment in depth on the matter but did say that there is no tentative timeline for the investigation. At any time the department can have upwards of 100 open cases to investigate, he said.
Also, he said, “Just because there’s an investigation does not necessarily mean there are going to be any arrests made or criminal activity found.”
Young said that she is excited that the investigation is moving forward.
“Hopefully they will get an answer,” she said. “That’s all we want. We just want answers.”
Young, who organized a petition that received about 300 signatures, said she is hoping for a change in the town she loves.
“We are just a small town, and we just need a little help,” she said. “We want to know what’s going on.”
Ward 3 Alderman Darrick Hart, who has also been vocal about the issue, said he would not comment on the investigation other than to say he is “glad they’re on it.”
City Clerk Edna Beverly declined to comment. Mayor J.D. Brasel could not be reached.
