Mississippi Valley State University’s Department of Mass Communication, with support from the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area, will host a symposium titled “Breaking Bread: Itta Bena During the Civil Rights Movement” on Thursday.
The symposium will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MVSU’s Carver A. Randle Auditorium, located in the W.A. Butts Social Sciences building. Social distancing and face masks will be required.
The symposium will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube, on a page titled “Itta Bena Civil Rights,” as well as on Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 754-8309-9723, and the password is “Itta Bena.” The symposium can also be joined on Zoom by calling 312-626-6799.
In July, MVSU received a $24,500 grant from the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area to fund a project that would allow mass communication students at the university to document the significance of the civil rights movement in Itta Bena.
“It’s amazing to have a vision and watch how it unfolds. It’s amazing to watch the mass communication students apply the skills they have learned into real-world settings,” said Shannon Bowden, a speech communication instructor at Mississippi Valley State who has helped the students work on the project.
Those scheduled to speak Thursday include former Itta Bena Mayor Thelma Collins; current Mayor J.D. Brasel; Itta Bena Alderwoman JoAnn Purnell; state Sen. David Jordan; Hollis “Watkins” Mohammed, president of the Veterans of the Civil Rights Movement; and Charles McLaurin, a former member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
The panelists will participate in discussions about bridging the gap between MVSU and Itta Bena, the importance of voting and the history and ongoing fight for civil rights.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
