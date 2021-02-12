The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board has approved allowing spectators for the district’s basketball playoff games.
During a special called meeting Thursday night, the board voted 3-1 to allow 25% capacity for the games. Samantha Milton, the board’s president, was the only member to vote no; board member Magdalene Abraham left the meeting before the vote took place.
Currently, the only upcoming home games affected by this vote are those involving the Greenwood High School and Amanda Elzy High School girls teams, who play Monday. This may change, however, depending on the outcomes of those games.
The board voted after meeting behind closed doors for more than two hours to discuss a possible school bond issue. Board Attorney Kelvin Pulley said that no action was taken. This is the third time in 2021 that the board has discussed the matter outside the public’s view.
The board had originally planned to discuss the spring athletics supplement scale as well as allowing the Mississippi Valley State University football team the use of the district’s practice fields, but those discussions were postponed.
