North Greenwood Baptist Church has suspended in-person Sunday morning services at least until January because some of its members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
After what he called “a difficult week,” the Rev. Dr. Jim Phillips, the church’s pastor, announced Wednesday night on Facebook Live that the church will switch to online worship.
Phillips did not know exactly how many members had tested positive for the virus. He also said after the announcement that four staff members had tested positive, with one set to return from quarantine on Friday.
Earlier this year, Gov. Tate Reeves put restrictions on large in-person gatherings to try to limit the spread of the virus. As time went on, those restrictions were loosened. North Greenwood Baptist, one of the largest houses of worship in the city, is the first to suspend in-person services again. “The timing is right to lead by example,” Phillips said.
His wife, Cynthia, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and has since recovered. Phillips, who was tested before Thanksgiving, said he received a negative result.
Dave Freeman, a deacon and choir member at the church, died Tuesday of COVID-19, and his wife, I.V., is continuing her recovery from the virus, Phillips said.
