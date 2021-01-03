The death count from COVID-19 in Leflore County is now up to 102.
The latest death was one of 32 reported Sunday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The Leflore County victim was Black, but other details about the person were not immediately available.
Meanwhile, the infection rate in Leflore County is rising once again.
For the week ending Friday, Leflore County averaged 7.45 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the data tracked by the Brown School of Public Health. That rate is higher than the state average of 6.82 and ranks 35th out of Mississippi’s 82 counties.
By comparison, Carroll County, which in November had been experiencing one of the highest infection rates in the state, has now dropped to 3.73 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, the fifth lowest in Mississippi.
