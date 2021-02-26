The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board has received guidelines for the resumption of sports activities by teams from the district.
At a work session Wednesday, board members went over added COVID-19 rules for the return of teams in sports such as baseball, softball and track and field.
The guidelines primarily lay out steps that must be taken in instances where quarantining is necessary.
Dr. Mary Brown, the district’s superintendent, said coaches and athletics staffers had signed and agreed to all the policies.
According to the guidelines, a student who reports having symptoms of COVID-19 or has a household member who tested positive or is showing symptoms is to be sent home immediately and be separated from his or her team for a minimum of 72 hours. In order to return to play, the athlete must present a negative test, be symptom-free for 24 hours or isolate for two weeks.
A student who tests positive must quarantine for 14 days. Also, if an athlete’s workout group tests positive, the entire group must be tested before resuming activity.
For summer conditioning, the district is requiring that each team have a parent meeting explaining that all summer workouts are voluntary and there will be no repercussions if the student chooses not to participate.
Gyms, fields and tracks will be used only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Also, at a special called meeting before the regularly scheduled work session, the board approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with the Delta Health Alliance.
The alliance, a Stoneville-based nonprofit, aims to improve the quality of life for those in the Mississippi Delta in areas including health and education.
It is trying to implement a community program in Leflore County that would help students prepare for careers.
The program would be made possible through a $30 million, five-year grant. Before the health group can apply for the grant, which comes from the Department of Education, it must receive support from various Leflore County entities. The school board is the third local government entity to sign on, following the Greenwood City Council and the Leflore County Board of Supervisors.
According to the approved memorandum, the school district commits to $13,500 in matching funds with the usage and expending of the funds being determined by the district’s administration team.
In other school-related news, the Mississippi State Department of Health released its most recent COVID-19 numbers for staff and students who have tested positive for the virus or had to quarantine because of it.
However, due to last week’s inclement weather, the reporting was sporadic, or left completely blank, for the schools in the area.
The only school in the area that reported any significant data was Pillow Academy, which said that for the week of Feb. 15-19, only two students were quarantining due to exposure to the virus. The data also showed that between one and five students and between one and five staff members had tested positive for the virus during the week.
As per MSDH guidelines, when cases are between one and five, the exact amount is suppressed to protect personal identity.
At Wednesday’s work session, before reviewing agenda items, the board members met behind closed doors for more than three hours to discuss 16th Section land policies and the proposed school bond issue.
They took no action.
This is the fourth time in the last two months the board has discussed the bond issue outside the public’s view. After the members returned to the floor, the rest of the agenda items took less than 10 minutes to review.
Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
