Employees of the city of Greenwood will not receive COVID-19 hazard pay because there is no hazardous pay clause in their contracts, says Mayor Carolyn McAdams.
The mayor said Friday that she had sought opinions from the State Auditor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office on whether the employees would be eligible for hazard pay and was told they were not because the contracts lacked these clauses.
Additionally, the mayor said she was told that the city couldn’t insert hazard-pay clauses after the fact in order to make the employees eligible.
“Our employees worked hard during COVID, but other people worked hard as well,” the mayor said. “If there had been a way to have legally done that, I’m pretty sure the city would have done that.”
Through state legislative action, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency received $70 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to allocate to county and municipal governments for coronavirus-related expenses.
Earlier this month, the Leflore County Board of Supervisors voted to allot a one-time payment of $500 for the county’s approximately 200 employees for their efforts during the pandemic.
That hazard pay money will be deducted from the roughly $327,000 the county received from CARES Act relief funds, said District 2 Supervisor Reginald Moore.
Greenwood received about $365,000 in CARES Act relief funds.
According to the mayor, the city’s biggest expenses this year pertaining to COVID-19 have included overtime for city employees, particularily for police officers working to enforce COVID-19 social restrictions as well as the city’s curfew when it was in place over the summer.
Another large COVID-19 expense for the city has been not docking employees for sick days if they had to quarantine at their homes because of COVID-19.
Rather than deducting employees’ pay, McAdams said, the city just absorbed the cost.
