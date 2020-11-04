A 24-year-old Greenwood man has been charged with another count of murder.
Tyrell Stigler, 126 Grenada Lane, was charged with his fifth count of murder Monday. Last week, Greenwood police also charged the suspect with four counts of murder in connection with two separate shooting incidents over the past two months.
“This man is a stone-cold killer, in my opinion,” Police Chief Jody Bradley said Tuesday.
Stigler’s recent murder charge was in connection with a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 27 near the intersection of Garrard and Linden avenues.
Greenwood resident Cordarell Stanley, 34, had been walking along Garrard Avenue early that morning when several shots were fired at him out of a passing vehicle, Deputy Chief Marvin Hammond said at the time.
Stanley was first taken to Greenwood Leflore Hospital before being airlifted to the Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, where he later died.
Last week, police charged Stigler with two counts of murder in connection with the mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 24 on the 400 block of West Martin Luther King Drive that killed two people and injured eight others. He also was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, possession of marijuana enhanced by a firearm and trafficking in a controlled substance (ecstasy).
Stigler was also charged with two other counts of murder in a shooting on Sept. 17 on East Johnson Street that killed two people.
Bond was denied.
Aside from authorities believing Stigler is the same person who pulled the trigger in the five murder cases in which he has been charged, Bradley said that he does not think the homicide cases are directly related.
Police believe Stigler used the same AR-15 semiautomatic rifle in both the mass shooting last month and the fatal shooting on East Johnson Street since shell casings of that type of firearm were collected at both crime scenes, Hammond said last week.
Bradley said Tuesday he did not know yet if the shell casings collected at the crime scene at the intersection of Garrard and Linden avenues were also from an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.
The police have since confiscated an AR-15 in Stigler’s possession, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a federal agency, will trace the weapon to determine where it came from, Hammond had said.
Bradley credited his department’s good investigating work, as well as receiving assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department for being able to charge Stigler.
He also said tips to CrimeStoppers, an anonymous tip line, have helped.
“The more the public helps us, the better they become,” he said. “It doesn’t take a whole lot, just a small tip here and there.”
Bradley said he’s requesting anyone with knowledge about the homicide of Kenton Johnson to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Johnson, 24, was fatally shot Jan. 24 at the intersection of Avenue I and Broad Street. No one has been charged in his death, which was the first homicide of the year in Leflore County.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
