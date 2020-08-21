The new owner of the building that formerly housed the Big Star grocery store on Cotton Street says he wants to make it “a productive part of downtown.”
Tennill Cannon, who represented Ward 5 on the Greenwood City Council from 2005 until 2013, said he purchased the approximately 13,000-square-foot building in May after seeing it as a piece of property to invest in. He also owns other properties throughout town.
Cannon said he’s still unsure how he’ll use the building but is considering renting it out as a commercial proper-ty.
He and his wife, Angela Cannon, have been working on small renovation projects throughout the interior of the building. Cannon has also been working with Brantley Snipes, the executive director of Main Street Greenwood, to pursue a $1,000 facade grant to help improve the exterior.
Snipes said she’s also working with Cannon to pursue historic tax credits and helping him decide on the paint colors and design.
The Cotton Street building was constructed in 1959 and originally served as the location for a Piggly Wiggly grocery store.
In 1998, the Big Star grocery store chain purchased the Piggly Wiggly and converted it into a Big Star.
That store closed in July 2018.
