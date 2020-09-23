The Greenwood Police Department has yet to press charges against anyone in connection with a double homicide that occurred last week.
“We’re still working on it,” Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said of the investigation into the deaths of Larry Montgomery and William McGee Jr.
The two Greenwood men died following a shooting incident that had occurred on the 100 block of East Johnson Street Thursday night. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired.
Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene. McGee was transported to Greenwood Leflore Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Both men were 34.
The deaths increased Leflore County’s homicide count this year to 16, 15 of which have involved guns.
