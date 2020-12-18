A study found that Greenwood ranks 12th among the best cities for fit lifestyles in Mississippi.
BarBend.com, a strength training resource and news outlet website, compiled a comprehensive list of the top cities with the potential of offering a fit way of life across the state.
According to its website, the Brooklyn, New York-based organization has a team of over 70 experts, contributors, researchers, photographers and athletes.
Using data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Census Bureau and Country Health Rankings & Roadmaps, the organization combined key factors of each city and scored them out on a scale of 1 to 100. These factors included such things as exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution, drinking water violations, physical inactivity, obesity, smoking and more.
Max Whiteside, the community engagement lead for the organization, said the ranking “reflects the opportunities Greenwood provides for the community to live a healthy and active lifestyle compared to other cities.”
Greenwood placed 12th with a score of 80.95 — falling between Meridian (81.02) and Canton (80.77). Greenville placed first with an overall fitness score of 83.33. Bay St. Louis came in last among the 68 cities listed, with a score of just 74.09.
Willie Dickson, manager and personal trainer at Snap Fitness, said Greenwood’s ranking is a bit surprising to him, but he said he could see how newer trends could bring this ranking.
“Greenwood is one of those places, especially in the Delta, that does not have the knowledge of healthy eating,” Dickson said. But he also said because of the access to opportunities — including the trails in the city and the various recreation outlets — he could see how the city has the potential to be a fit city. Fitness also is a popular topic on social media, he said.
Whiteside added that the survey’s calculations show the potential the city has for its residents.
“These rankings don’t mean that everyone in an area, like the Delta, or in a city, such as Greenwood, is the epitome of health and wellness,” Whiteside said in an email. “This content takes the ranking factors and states that if you want to live a healthy and active lifestyle in Mississippi, Greenwood would be a community in which you can do that.”
The full list can be found on www.barbend.com/fit-cities-mississippi.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
