Two Greenwood men who were shot Sunday afternoon remained hospitalized Wednesday, according to authorities, and one of them has been placed on life support.
Greenwood Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said authorities received a call around 2:45 p.m. in reference to shots fired in front of a residence on the 300 block of Green Avenue.
At the scene, police came across two men who had been shot multiple times — a 20-year-old and a 24-year-old, Hammond said.
The two men were sitting on the front porch of a home on Green Avenue when two other males fired shots, Hammond said the 24-year-old has an address listed on Green Avenue but did not live at the residence where the two victims were hanging out.
The motive remains unclear, Hammond said. No one had been arrested in connection with the shootings as of Wednesday afternoon.
Both victims were airlifted to a hospital in Jackson. Hammond declined to identify the hospital due to safety concerns.
The 20-year-old victim is now on life support, the deputy police chief said.
Hammond said the two victims were able to make it alive to the hospital because of the work of two officers, Bobby Edwards and Christopher Lofton. The officers administered first aid procedures, such as applying gauze and tourniquets, until ambulances arrived to transport the victims to be airlifted, Hammond said. “If it wasn’t for these two (officers),” Hammond said, “these two guys would’ve been gone.”
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(1) comment
Thank you so much for sharing the POSITIVE of what our police force is doing. These officers trying to save these young men's lives. And Thank You for your service!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.