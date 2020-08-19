Carroll County supervisors are still planning to fly a Confederate flag on the grounds of the courthouse in Carrollton even after they removed the Mississippi flag with the Confederate emblem.
Carroll County Supervisor Claude Fluker, the only Black member on the board, made a motion at the Aug. 3 board meeting to take down the Confederate flag.
The motion died for lack of a second, with no discussion from the other members.
Rickie Corley, board president, said the county has no plans to remove the Confederate flag, according to the Clarion-Ledger.
Corley said the flag is flown at the Confederate monument — an obelisk sculpture with a Confederate soldier — and has been there for as long as he can remember.
When the paper asked why the county continues to fly the Confederate flag, Corley replied that the flag is “colorblind.”
Contacted by the Commonwealth, Corley said, “I don’t have anything to say.” Fluker and other board members couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment.
At the meeting, Fluker said that the Confederate flag may be a sign of violence. He also brought up points from state officials about why they decided to vote for the state flag’s removal and said these points relate directly to the flag on the courthouse lawn.
The county did remove the former Mississippi flag after state legislation was passed to change it. The next state flag must not include the Confederate symbol, and it must include the words “In God We Trust.”
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.