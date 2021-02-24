The Delta Health Alliance would like to enact a comprehensive community program designed to assist and support residents of Leflore County and is requesting the city of Greenwood’s help.
In a special called meeting Tuesday, the Greenwood City Council approved a resolution to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Delta Health Alliance, signaling the city’s support for such a program.
Delta Health Alliance, a Stoneville-based nonprofit, seeks to improve access to health care services, promote healthier lifestyles and expand educational opportunities for residents throughout the Delta.
Two Delta Health Alliance officials who were at Tuesday’s meeting, Brooks Ann Gaston and Roshunda Sample, told council members that such a program would be made possible through a $30 million, five-year grant administered through the U.S. Department of Education’s Promise Neighborhoods program.
A Promise Neighborhood, according to the Department of Education, is composed of organizations and partners within a community who work together to ensure that children “have access to a continuum of solutions, or pipeline, that support them from cradle to career.”
Delta Health Alliance would like to develop such a “cradle to career” program for children in Leflore County, Sample said. It could include a summer school to prevent a regression in learning over the break as well as more tutoring for third grade students at risk of failing the state-mandated “reading gate” exam.
Sample also said that under such a program in Leflore County, neighborhood associations would be formed, which could lead to the development of a garden club or playground.
The grant would be administerd by Delta Health Alliance, which would use the grant money to fund projects throughout Leflore County, Sample said.
The city would be required to provide $12,000 a year in kind should Delta Health Alliance receive the grant. Before Delta Health Alliance can apply for the Department of Education’s grant, it must receive support and partnership from various entities in Leflore County, such as Greenwood’s City Council.
The Delta Health Alliance previously approached the Leflore County Board of Supervisors and the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board, but neither board took action.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to declare an emergency in case it needs to pursue outside aid to address damage from last week’s winter storms.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams said after the meeting that she had declared an emergency proclamation last week through her use of executive power. She added, however, that she is not aware of any major damage in the city from the storm aside from a building owned by Delta Streets Academy that collapsed last week due to the weight of the snow and ice.
The council approved the emergency declaration through a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting to record the action in its minutes.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
