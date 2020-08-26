Leflore County residents will not see an increase in their tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year if the current proposed budget is approved.
Currently, the county is operating with a projected total budget of around $23.8 million with 64% of revenue coming from property taxes. Next year’s budget has a projected revenue of around $25 million, and of that 61% is proposed to be financed through property taxes.
As a result, a citizen won’t pay more in taxes unless the assessed value of his or her property has increased.
Robert Collins, president of the Board of Supervisors, said the county was able to “move some money around in the budget” to avoid an increase.
“I feel good about it,” he said.
He was unable to give the numbers for specific departments and their budgetary changes.
Reginald Moore, vice president of the board, said he hopes this relieves some people who may have faced hardships, such as losing a job, during the pandemic. He said he hopes this will be a bright start to the next fiscal year. “In the climate we are in right now, it wouldn’t be right to increase taxes on our citizens,” he said.
The supervisors had held two budget discussions in their previous meetings during August.
A public hearing will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Leflore County Courthouse.
