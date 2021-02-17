Due to a second winter storm in a week, the U.S. Postal Service has decided to not attempt mail delivery on Thursday in Greenwood and the surrounding area, according to Greenwood Postmaster Missy Jones. The post offices, though, are expected to be open.
Because of there being no postal delivery, the Commonwealth is printing a limited run of its Thursday edition for distribution at single-copy locations that are open as well as to have on file at its offices for walk-in customers.
In the meantime, the newspaper continues to make its website (www.gwcommonwealth.com), including the e-edition, fully accessible to all visitors to the site. The Commonwealth will leave the paywall down until road conditions and delivery schedules return to normal.
The newspaper hopes to be able to resume home delivery on Friday, depending on what the Postal Service does.
So far this week, the Postal Service in the greater Greenwood area has only tried to deliver the mail on Wednesday, and service was spotty that day. Post offices were closed Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday, but the rest of the interruption has been the result of back-to-back winter storms that have brought several inches of frozen precipitation throughout Mississippi, leaving road conditions unsafe to travel in many places.
Tim Kalich, the Commonwealth’s editor and publisher, said the newspaper regrets the continued inconvenience to its subscribers. “We appreciate their patience during this highly unusual run of severe winter weather,” he said.
