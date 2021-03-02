Citing significant health concerns, Solomon Osborne has resigned as attorney for the city of Itta Bena.
Osborne, who had represented the city since 2019, said he is no longer holding the position after suffering a stroke in January.
On at least one occasion since the start of the year, Kelvin Pulley, Leflore County prosecuting attorney and attorney for the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, has stepped in to assist during Osborne’s absence.
Osborne, who is undergoing medical therapy, said he will continue to serve as state House representative for District 32.
Among the committees on which the Democrat serves are county affairs, public utilities, and youth and family affairs.
“I have appreciated the opportunity to have served the board,” Osborne said Monday morning.
Requests for applicants for the position have been advertised in the Commonwealth’s classified section since Thursday.
