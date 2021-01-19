Harry Sherrod says he doesn’t like to draw attention to himself, preferring to stay in the background in his community endeavors.
But he always has plenty going on at once.
The manager of Byas Mortuary also runs Harry Sherrod Catering Service and is active in several capacities at East Percy Street Christian Church, including leading the music ministry.
“My church is my heart, because I’ve been there all my life,” he said.
Sherrod, 53, a lifelong Greenwood resident, graduated from Amanda Elzy High School in 1985. He earned degrees in early childhood education, offset printing and business from Mississippi Delta Community College.
During his more than 20 years working at Byas, he also has held a variety of other jobs at places including Mississippi Action for Progress and Life Help.
At one time years ago, he would work at Mississippi Action for Progress until 2 p.m., then at Byas until 5, then at Life Help from early evening until the next day. He was a resident manager at the mental health center, responsible for 12 patients, and “at that time, they paid you to sleep,” he said.
After leaving Life Help, he co-founded Willow Street Child Development Center with Queen Richmond and Regina Rasberry, who is now named Regina Hopkins. He also was director of a Bright Beginnings Day Care Center for a time.
“My passion is caring for children,” he said.
Sherrod came from a small family but became interested in working with children early on because he wanted to help “make somebody’s life better than what mine was.”
He has worked with young people in schools, in his church and elsewhere in the community. He said he has been proud to see many of them do well as adults in teaching, business and other careers.
“I’ve seen a lot of them grow up to become successful in life — especially the children in the churches,” he said.
One activity he remembers fondly was taking the Sunshine Band, a group of elementary-age children, to sing at various churches on Sundays. They would leave East Percy at 1 p.m. and get back home at 5 or 6 p.m.
“I used to haul children in my Pontiac 6000 from church to church, and sometimes I would even have more than 10 children packed in a car,” he said.
Sherrod has a long history with music. He started singing in front of audiences at the age of 6, so he’s always been comfortable performing. “I’ve never been shy,” he said.
“My granddaddy would take me to church and have me singing all over town when I was very, very young,” he recalled.
At East Percy, in addition to leading the music, he serves as youth leader, chairman of the deacon board and a member of the board of trustees.
He said the church has always been a close-knit congregation and has had some influential leaders over the years, including Elder Aaron Johnson and Elder Patricia Parker, who are now deceased, and the current pastor, Elder Rena Baker.
Sherrod said Johnson, who was also his barber, was a father figure to many in addition to being a good pastor. Johnson’s brother, John Johnson, was another mentor who stressed the importance of education.
“That church has a whole lot of history. ... People love to come there because we have good services there and we have good music,” he said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, East Percy is holding virtual services now, but Sherrod still leads the music.
He coordinates choirs for Men’s Day services all over Leflore County and often speaks at those services. He also has spent many recent Saturdays singing at funeral services — sometimes two of them in one day.
In addition, he serves as the Leflore County director of Vacation Bible School for the Southern Foundation.
Sherrod has four sons and two daughters. His wife, Deviner, died in 2013.
He started cooking in his 30s, and after he had been doing it for a while, his wife convinced him to start a catering business. Now he’s been working in that field for about 15 years, has a chef’s license, and cooks for weddings, funeral repasts, family reunions and other special events.
He has learned to make a variety of dishes, and he said people have particularly complimented his string beans, baked chicken and chicken salad. He also coordinated an effort to feed people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
He said he never considered leaving Greenwood and plans to stay busy with his community work as long as he can.
•Contact David Monroe at 581-7236 or dmonroe@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.