In any other year, it would be odd to call March “back to school” time.
But, with the first week of hybrid school in the rearview mirror, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District principals are reflecting on having students back in the buildings for the first time in a year.
Students had been attending class remotely as protection against the coronavirus.
“The biggest surprise for this week was the resilience and dedication displayed by students and teachers,” said Catasha Holt-Brown, principal of Amanda Elzy Junior High School. “Students shared stories of family and friends who contracted COVID-19 and how returning to school will allow them to refocus mentally.”
Holt-Brown said parents were excited because of a return to “a sense of normalcy” and teachers were happy to finally see their students in person. She also said that she heard from students that they wished more of their friends and classmates were in attendance.
In November, parents decided whether they would allow their children to participate in this hybrid learning model, which combines in-person and virtual classes.Around 650 students — or about 15% of the total population — decided to do so.
As they returned to class, students received information on what precautions to take.
“Students received a minitutorial and demonstration in regards to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” Holt-Brown said. “We had an open discussion about concerns; this process was necessary to ease their minds and place more focus on celebrating their return.”
April Smith, principal at Leflore County Elementary School, said that while there are detailed cleaning protocols in place, the staff worked as a team to guarantee everything went smoothly.
“It just warmed my heart to see how everyone worked together to ensure that breakfast and lunch were delivered on time, students’ temperatures were taken and they were directed to their classroom, monitoring students while taking a bathroom break, custodians constantly cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas, the engagement in the classroom and with the dismissal procedure,” she said.
Some have said the hybrid teaching style has not been as difficult as expected.
“We have not had any behavior issues, parents are supportive and the students are on their way to the top,” said Valerie Williams, principal at Threadgill Elementary School. “Thus far, there have not been any major challenges, and I anticipate a continued smooth transition with hybrid learning.”
Hybrid learners go to the campuses either on Mondays and Wednesdays or on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students continue distance learning on Fridays.
This week, however, the schedule was disrupted when a forecast of severe thunderstorms with the threat of tornadoes on Wednesday prompted the cancellation of all in-person classes that day. Students were instructed to continue with virtual learning.
But overall, there is a lot to be thankful for after students were not able to learn in person for a year, said East Elementary’s principal, Julius Lucas III.
Lucas said great effort has been required of everyone, from the district’s superintendent, Dr. Mary Brown, to cafeteria workers, bus drivers and others. “The transition took a lot of planning, and they all went out of their way to assist the principals with the plan of action to make our schools safe,” he said.
Lunches were still provided to those students in need either by bus delivery or by pick-up.
But, as the first week concluded, Lucas simply said: “A school is not a school without students in it.”
He is not the only one who felt that way.
“I just had a refresher course on what made me get into education,” said Barren Cleark, principal at Greenwood High School. “The entering of students into the building was like a breath of fresh air. They are the reason we do this job.”
“Our students are excited about being in the buildings as well as our teachers,” said Raymond Russell, principal of Leflore County High School. “I’m actually more excited than them. I didn’t realize how much I needed to see people back in our school. It was a great experience.”
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
