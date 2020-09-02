The city of Greenwood has sold property it owns on East McLaurin Street to a resident.
The City Council voted to sell three parcels of property on East McLaurin Street, between Nichols Avenue and Birch Street, which includes the old armory building, for $1,000 to Lamar Liddell.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams said the city had to maintain the property for years even though it had been unused and vacant. Additionally, the property was not on the tax rolls for the city or Leflore County, and Liddell’s purchase of the property will add it back to the tax rolls, McAdams said.
Liddell is one of several advocates behind the cleanup and restoration work at Good Shepherd and Magnolia cemeteries on Avenue N. The McLaurin Street property will give him a more convenient location to store tools and equipment for that work, McAdams explained.
In other business:
• No one from the public attended the council’s hearing for the city’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposed budget includes projected revenue of $13.2 million, of which 37%, or almost $4.9 million, would be financed through property taxes.
The tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2021, will be the same as the current fiscal year at 52.26 mills, meaning that taxes on a resident’s property will not increase unless the property’s assessed value increases.
The council still must vote to approve the proposed budget before the start of the new fiscal year.
• McAdams said the city will continue to uphold its mask mandate, which was implemented in early July to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Those violating the mandate can be subject to a misdemeanor fine of up to $1,000.
The mayor said a few businesses have been fined for violations. McAdams said businesses are given three warnings before being fined.
She also said police officers carry masks in their cars to hand out to residents caught without masks in public.
• The council reappointed John Henson to the Greenwood-Leflore Airport Board.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.