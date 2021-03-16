Now that all Mississippians have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, officials at the Leflore County vaccine distribution site say they are prepared for the expected influx of patients.
“Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians,” Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Monday. “Get your shot friends - and let’s get back to normal!”
Some people have received the vaccine at private clinics and some pharmacies, such as Walmart and Walgreens; others have been vaccinated at state-run drive-thru sites across the state, including the one at Florewood Park in Leflore County.
Now, Fred Randle, the county’s director of emergency management, said he and his team are ready to serve the newest round of vaccine recipients.
“That is what we are expecting,” Randle said Monday. “We spoke with the Mississippi State Department of Health, and they told us that the daily numbers will increase.”
The Florewood site has been distributing about 800 vaccines a day, and Randle said things have been running smoothly with no delays or other problems. He said he did not have an estimate of how much the vaccination rate will increase.
“We are going to work it as normal and run the routes through as usual,” he said.
Vaccines are normally distributed at Florewood on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Randle said he did not know whether the Mississippi State Department of Health would increase the number of days to allow more appointments.
According to MSDH data, as of Monday morning, 10,085 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Leflore County and 888,462 statewide. In total, 323,819 people in the state had received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine.
Appointments may be made at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 1-877-978-6453.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_-GWCW.
