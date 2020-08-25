When Kacy Beavers was in school, she knew she wanted a job that would involve dealing with people and working with numbers.
She’s able to do both of those things at the Greenwood location of Coburn Supply Co., where she is the outside sales territory manager for central Mississippi. That territory extends from Yazoo County to Batesville and from Greenville to Kilmichael, meaning she travels every day.
She also helps her uncle, Jerry Hicks of Hicks Construction, with building projects on the weekends.
So she likes to stay active.
“I knew I would never have a sit-down desk job because I’m always busy and always doing something,” she said.
The 27-year-old Greenwood native is the daughter of Thomas and Lisa Beavers. She attended Bankston Elementary School through fifth grade and then Carroll Academy, where she graduated in 2011.
“I never really had a certain (career) field that I just thought I would want to be in, but I did know that I would always want to deal with numbers,” she said.
At Carroll, she played basketball and softball and ran track from seventh grade through high school and also was involved with the Beta Club, Quill and Scroll and Crown Club.
She went to Blue Mountain College on a softball scholarship. After a year there, she transferred to Mississippi Delta Community College, where she continued to play softball and earned an associate’s degree.
After graduating, she started working at Coburn’s, which at the time had only a distribution center in Greenwood. “I was just taking a break from school to pay back school, and this is just where I ended up, and I loved it,” she said.
Three months later, she became inventory coordinator. When the retail store opened, she moved there to do inside sales and then transferred to outside sales after the store expanded.
She said she likes sales more than the inventory side because she gets to deal with the public and help people solve problems. She said she has learned the importance of being honest with everyone up front.
“You have things that people need and want, but you still have to earn their service and be polite and treat them how you would want to be treated,” she said.
She tries to visit each Coburn’s location in her territory at least once every two or three weeks. This week was to include trips to Winona, Greenville and maybe Indianola.
She said Coburn’s is a good place to work with good co-workers, and the Texas-based company will help its employees whenever possible.
“As long as you do your job here, you don’t have anybody hanging over you,” she said.
When the Greenwood Coburn’s location opened, it handled items for heating, ventilation and air conditioning as well as plumbing. Since then, it has added electrical and lighting.
“We have already grown this branch three times in three years,” Beavers said. “But one of our branches in Memphis is really big, so we’re hoping to make this branch as big as that one. The one in Memphis is top three in the company.”
In addition to her regular travels, she goes to classes in New Orleans twice a year and has also attended sessions in North Carolina, Tennessee and Indiana. Looking ahead, she hopes to be a branch manager and eventually a general manager. “Of course, that’s always the goal — being the one over everything and being responsible,” she said.
She has lived in Holcomb for four years. She and her girlfriend, Kacey Gordon, live in a three-bedroom house with five dogs.
She plays softball in a church league and on a Memphis-based travel team. She attends Sparta Methodist Church in Holcomb.
• Contact David Monroe at 581-7236 or dmonroe@gwcommonwealth.com.
