Carroll County has recorded its 24th death from COVID-19.
The individual, who was white, died between Jan. 18 and Feb.20 at a long-term care facility, and the death was later attributed to COVID-19 by a coroner’s death certificate report.
The death, the first to be recorded in Carroll County in almost three weeks, was reported Saturday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Carroll County’s infection rate is on the verge of being downgraded to the “yellow” risk level, the second-lowest on the four-step scale used by the Brown School of Public Health.
For the week ending Thursday, the county averaged 1.01 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents. The yellow risk level begins when the rate falls below 1.
Overall, the cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi have been declining in February, after a post-holiday surge sent them way up in January. Mississippi’s average rate was 1.58 for the week ending Thursday, ranking it 35th in the nation.
In Leflore County, the rate was 1.47.
