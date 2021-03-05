The signs are increasing this week that the COVID-19 pandemic is lessening in the greater Greenwood area.
On Thursday, the separate intensive care unit Greenwood Leflore Hospital uses for treating patients infected with the coronavirus was empty. Leflore County’s infection rate remained modest. And most of the local schools reported little to no virus-related problems.
There was at least one sobering note, however.
Leflore County posted its 119th death from COVID-19, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The victim, who was Black, is believed to be a woman in her 60s who died Sunday at the Greenwood hospital. She was the 92nd person in all — including several from outlying counties — to die at the hospital since the pandemic arrived in March 2020. Other Leflore County deaths have occurred primarily at one of Greenwood’s three nursing homes.
Following a post-holiday surge in January, the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital has been falling. The last time the census was zero occurred on June 5, nearly nine months ago, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman.
For the week ending Tuesday, Leflore County averaged 1.52 new cases of COVID-19 daily per 10,000 residents, according to the latest data compiled by the Brown School of Public Health. That ranks No. 50 among the state’s 82 counties.
Carroll County, which earlier in the week had a rate as low as 1.01, was back up to 1.87, ranking 39th. Both counties were below the state average of 1.96.
As far as the schools, J.Z. George High School had two students quarantining due to exposure to the virus for the week ending Feb. 26. There were also one to five staff members at Marshall Elementary testing positive for COVID-19.
As per the Department of Health’s guidelines, when cases are between one and five, the exact amount is suppressed to protect personal identity. Marshall and George make up the Carroll County School District, which has conducted in-person classes since August.
Pillow Academy was not listed on the latest report. Barrett Donahoe, head of school, said that Pillow’s numbers were turned in Wednesday, missing the deadline for the Health Department’s weekly release.
Donahoe said, however, that four people tested positive last week — two students and two staff members.
Pillow Academy has held in-person classes since August.
All schools in the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District reported no new positive cases or quarantining individuals. For the past year, the district has conducted distance learning, but it announced this week that some in-person learning will be restored when students return from spring break on March 15. Nearly 650 of the district’s students, or roughly 15% of the total, have signed up for hybrid learning, which will blend in-person and virtual learning.
Delta Streets Academy and Carroll Academy again did not report their virus numbers to the Health Department as both private schools continue to ignore the directive of state health officials.
On Thursday, Mississippi extended the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 50 years of age and older, regardless of job or health condition. Previously, the age threshold began at 65. Also eligible are teachers, police officers and other first responders, health care workers and those who are at least 16 years old and have health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to bad outcomes from contracting the virus.
Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com. Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com.
