An ArtPlace Mississippi instructor and program coordinator has been promoted to lead the nonprofit organization.
“I’m thrilled to move into the role as interim director and look forward to partnering with the board of directors, teaching artists and our community,” Erin Mulligan said in a press release.
“It’s been a quiet year for us at ArtPlace, but classes are finally starting up again. I’m excited for this new season — new programs, new artists, renewed creativity!”
Mulligan stepped into her new role on Sept. 16. She replaces Portia Collins, the former executive director of ArtPlace, who had led the nonprofit since June 2019.
In her new position, Mulligan will continue to organize programming for ArtPlace.
Additionally, Mulligan is a member of the teaching artist roster with the Mississippi Arts Commission, leading programs for schools and conducting professional development for educators.
Mulligan, who lives in Greenwood, has taught yoga at The Alluvian Spa for 13 years.
She received a bachelor’s degree in performing and visual arts from Bradford College in Massachusetts, where she began a career as a modern dancer and teaching artist throughout the region.
After moving to the Delta nearly 14 years ago, Mulligan has kept her connection to the arts strong. She spent three years at the B.B. King Museum serving as the education and public programs coordinator. She later opened Shift Movement Arts Center, a dance and yoga studio in Indianola.
