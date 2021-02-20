Although many throughout Mississippi saw some form of blackouts during the winter storms this week, Greenwood was spared any serious loss of power.
Even after a thick coat of ice accumulated Wednesday night, no widespread power loss was reported throughout the city.
Some longer-term residents may recall the winter storm that hit on Dec. 23, 1998, causing about 10,000 Greenwood Utilities customers to lose power for days. At that time, it was considered to be the worst power outage in the company’s history.
A number of citizens took refuge in the Leflore County Civic Center on Christmas Eve, huddling indoors for warmth as power outages lasted until New Year’s Day.
Others bundled up at home. Some used fireplaces for heat or ran generators for a limited power supply. People in rural areas who used wells for water did not have power for the wells’ pumps, so their pipes went dry.
“It was pretty bad back then,” said Donny Whitehead, a Greenwood historian.
This week’s storms left the city without mail delivery or garbage pickup, but Whitehead said it pales in comparison to the ice seen more than 22 years ago.
“I think that one then was worse. I mean, Greenwood Utilities really did a good job with keeping the power on (this week),” Whitehead said.
He remembered that people in 1998 went upwards of eight days without heat or lights. The cleanup of falling tree limbs and other debris also lasted well into the new year.
Allan Hammons, another local historian, said this week’s storms had the advantage of being a mix of winter precipitation — namely snow and sleet — but 1998’s was almost entirely frozen rain, which hit the area hard.
“It really created huge infrastructural damage throughout the city,” Hammons said.
He said a storm in the early 1950s caused a scene similar to the one in Greenwood this week, but the one in 1998 was certainly a “more serious situation.”
An article from the Commonwealth published after the 1998 ice storm attributes the lack of preparedness for the situation to such things as an underestimating how bad the storm would be, a lack of Greenwood Utilities employees trained for line repair, an absence of outside help from other utility operations at the onset of the storm and a lack of communication between the utility company and its customers.
The city-owned utility apparently took lessons from the 1998 storm and applied them more than two decades later.
Brian Finnegan, CEO of Greenwood Utilities, said that, leading up to the storms this week, the company had been patrolling the area to make sure tree limbs, if they were weighted down by ice, were not near power lines. He also said contracted crews were waiting to spring into action if needed.
But still, the fear of losing power this time was strong — and this concern grew even more after rolling blackouts were implemented throughout Mississippi and other parts of the South as a method to conserve energy amid the widespread winter storms.
However, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid covering the territories of Greenwood Utilities and Delta Electric, did not ask either utilities’ wholesale power provider to conduct rolling blackouts, although it did so for Entergy Mississippi.
The only apparent major outage in Greenwood came Friday afternoon.
Greenwood Utilities reported that it lost a transformer at the Henderson Substation. The outage affected about 400 customers, and service was restored to all of them within 20-25 minutes.
Finnegan said the team is still trying to figure out what exactly went wrong but said the cold weather “probably had something to do with it.”
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.