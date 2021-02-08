After 36 years on the Greenwood City Council, Ward 6’s David Jordan has decided not to seek reelection.
“I’ve enjoyed the ride for 36 years. It’s been challenging, but I’ve enjoyed every moment of it,” he said.
Jordan, 87, a Democrat and a state senator, said it’s time for him to move on and allow someone else to represent Ward 6. On Friday afternoon, he withdrew his qualifying papers.
His withdrawal means that Dorothy Glenn, the only other candidate to have qualified for the seat, is unopposed.
Glenn, 63, also a Democrat, represented Ward 5 on the council from 2013 until November 2014, when the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling that she was not a resident of Ward 5 and forced her off.
Jordan was one of the first black council members to represent the city when he was elected in 1985.
He and the Greenwood Voters League, an organization he founded in 1966, paved the way for Black representation in the city by fighting to change Greenwood’s form of government.
Prior to 1985, the city's government consisted of a mayor and two commissioners who were elected at large. The Voters League argued that a mayor-council government would be more representative.
The Voters League was able to collect 2,186 signatures, 30 more than the required 20%, to pose a referendum on the issue. A special election was held in 1987, and a majority of residents voted to stick with the mayor-commissioner format.
That same year, the Voters League sued the city, seeking a change to a mayor-council system, in order to have Black representation in local affairs. By 1985, Greenwood’s form of government had changed.
Jordan said he’s willing to offer any advice to current council members or those who will be elected later this year.
Party primaries for the municipal election will be held April 6, and the general election is June 8.
