As littering on roads throughout the county continues, the members of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors agreed to reach out to representatives from the city of Greenwood to plan the best course of action.
The supervisors discussed the problem during their meeting Monday.
The board’s vice president, Robert Collins, who represents District 5, initiated the conversation, saying that litter is getting worse every weekend and that the road crews can’t keep up with it.
“They pick it up Friday evening; Monday they got the same thing,” he said.
Collins said something must be done. Board President Reginald Moore, who represents District 2, agreed.
Moore said “community buy-in” would help. In the past, volunteer organizations would work to address this issue, but these groups have dwindled because of a lack of either volunteers or resources.
Moore said that signage, surveillance, enforcement and public service announcements also could help, but he thinks it’s important to work with the city of Greenwood.
“We are at a critical point, and we need a plan of action, and it needs to be a joint effort between the city and the county,” Moore said.
The board voted unanimously to allow Moore to speak to the council.
Following the vote, Sam Abraham of District 1 and Anjuan Brown of District 3 talked about the recent activity Brown did to try to stop littering.
This past Wednesday, the Leflore County District 3 road management team as well as representatives of the Leflore County Solid Waste Department and the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department picked up trash on County Road 507 in Itta Bena. At the meeting, Brown said he also spoke with the organizations out there to try to get some assistance from them.
Abraham asked Brown if the effort had been successful. Brown said yes.
“I’ve been having that problem for years behind (Mississippi Valley State University) and those homes back there, but I understand it is getting better,” Brown said.
District 4 Supervisor Eric Mitchell proposed adding large trash receptacles where residents could dispose of large items such as mattresses and tires. Brown said that would be good, but he thinks the state of mind of county residents is the main reason for the trash problem.
“I think that is a good idea, but our problem … is it boils down to changing the mentality in some kind of way,” Brown said.
