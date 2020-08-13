After classes resumed Tuesday, the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board had a special called meeting Wednesday to discuss how the virtual reopening went.
“We received great feedback from students, parents and teachers on the very different, but very engaging, learning experience that our students were a part of,” said Dr. Kenneth Pulley, deputy superintendent.
All students started school with online virtual classes. A hybrid schedule, including some in-person instruction, is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 8.
A Facebook post on Tuesday had more than 60 comments from parents asking for technological help or voicing complaints. Pulley said they had expected this, and fortunately the district was able to help fix these issues.
“We knew we would have some hiccups in the beginning because it’s something new,” he said.
Pulley told the board the district had set up a technology help desk that could aid students and parents in working out the kinks so the students could focus on learning.
Assistant Superintendent Likisha Coleman spoke about how the district was able to assist students with special needs.
In the case of one student who needs assistance with logging in and operating the system, the district can start the program for the student and operate it remotely. The teacher and the parent were trained for this, she said.
Coleman said the Special Education Department is working one-on-one with parents to determine what other services these families may need.
“I just want to say, as a parent, kudos,” said Dr. Kalanya Moore, the board’s vice president. “I did speak with some parents who are within our community who stated that yesterday, the first day of school, went very smoothly.”
On the question of how the distribution of Chromebooks was going, board member Jackie Cooper-Lewis voiced her concern for those parents who did not, or will not, pay the $15 insurance fee for the devices.
“We don’t want to punish the children because the parents won’t pay the fee for whatever reason,” she said.
Dr. Mary Brown, the superintendent, said that she sympathizes with these children but that this payment is very important and the district needs to ask parents for some cooperation.
“We had this out here for a whole year now to pay $15,” Brown said. “We’ve had individuals even donate $15 to children who needed the Chromebook. We really want the parents to help us out with that responsibility.”
Cooper-Lewis said she understands that parents need to help but said it should be examined on a case-by-case basis. She added that she fears a scenario in which parents have to choose between the Chromebook fee and groceries.
“I do realize parental responsibilities, but we all know that a lot of parents are unemployed,” Cooper-Lewis said.
The specific number of students with and without Chromebooks was not presented, but board member Dr. Ro’Shaun Bailey requested that those figures be brought up in a future meeting.
Brown said the board can make decisions at its next meeting about waiving fees or offering other help to cover the Chromebook fee.
