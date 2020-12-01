Greenwood police are searching for the assailants responsible for spraying a woman’s SUV with bullets while she was driving through town Friday afternoon.
The victim, a Greenwood woman in her mid-30s, was driving her GMC Denali across Veterans Bridge, headed south from Poplar Street to Walthall Street, Friday when she got caught in a crossfire. People traveling in two separate vehicles actively involved in a shootout struck the woman’s vehicle with gunfire, Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said Monday.
Police received a call about the incident between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Friday.
The victim was alone, and her vehicle was shot at least four times, based on the four .45-caliber shell casings that authorities recovered, Hammond said.
The victim was not struck by the gunfire.
It’s unclear what direction the other two vehicles were traveling on the bridge, Hammond said, and details could not be provided on the makes and models of those two vehicles.
As of Monday morning, police were investigating but had not yet arrested anyone.
