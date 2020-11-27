A coat drive hosted by the founder of the I’m So Greenwood event has been moved to the Greenwood Recreation Center at 600 Elm St. due to inclement weather expected for Friday.
Alfonso Gray, the organizer of this charitable drive as well as the popular annual picnic-style event, is planning to give 500 coats to the children of Leflore County from 1 to 4 p.m.
Members of the Greenwood Junior Auxiliary will help pass the coats out.
Gray, a Greenwood native who lives in Chicago, said he is trying to “give the gift of warmth” to children from ages 2 to 13.
The winter apparel will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Each child must be present to receive a coat.
Donations may be made through CashApp at $ISGest2014. Any questions about the project may be sent to imsogreenwood@gmail.com.
