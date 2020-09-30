St. Francis of Assisi School capped its weeklong celebration to honor Hispanic heritage with a parade showing off students’ homemade sombreros.
Last week, students participated in various activities including lessons on Hispanic Americans who have made great accomplishments to the United States.
Older Hispanic students taught younger students lessons involving Spanish, and students enjoyed Hispanic cuisine and watched films starring notable Hispanic Americans. The celebration ended Monday with a sombrero parade in which each student made a traditional festive hat.
Inspired by the upcoming Halloween season, second grader James Christman donned a bright purple sombrero with googly-eyes.
“I wanted to go with a monster kind of style,” he said.
He said he loved all the lessons he learned throughout the week and was particularly fond of hearing lessons taught in a new language.
“I liked learning Spanish,” he said. “We got to learn words and numbers.”
Jackie Cooper-Lewis, principal of the school, said she felt students really got to experience a new culture and had fun doing it. “I think they really enjoyed the entire week,” she said.
The Hispanic heritage week is an annual event for the school. The parade was a new addition.
“Parents just thought it was the cutest thing,” she said. “With the COVID-19 procedures, we have to have some sort of fun outlet for the students.”
