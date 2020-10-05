A 20-year-old Greenwood man who was shot last month died Sunday from his wounds.
Markavious Hays was pronounced dead Sunday at a hospital in Jackson, Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders said. Hays was wounded in a shooting on Sept. 6, Sanders said.
Police were called around 2:45 p.m. Sept. 6 in reference to shots fired in front of a residence on the 300 block of Green Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said then.
Police found two gunshot victims — Hays and a 24-year-old Greenwood man. The two men were sitting on the front porch of a home on Green Avenue when two other males came up and fired shots, Hammond said.
The 24-year-old man had an address listed on Green Avenue but did not live at the residence where he and Hays were hanging out that night, Hammond said.
Both victims were airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, the name of which Hammond declined to provide due to safety concerns.
The police could not be immediately reached for comment Monday to inquire about the other gunshot victim’s condition or more details on the shooting.
Hays’ death marks the 19th homicide in Leflore County this year, 18 of which have involved guns. Ten of the 11 homicides last year involved guns.
Since June 10 of this year, at least 28 people have been shot in 24 incidents in the Greenwood area, according to the Police Department and Leflore County Sheriff’s Department.
