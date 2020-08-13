Mary Hoover’s recipe for ribs, already enjoyed by residents throughout the Delta, has now been recognized as the best in Mississippi by an acclaimed travel writer and cook.
The recipe for Hoover’s three-down ribs, as well as a snippet of one Saturday when she and her husband, Sylvester, cook and serve food out of their Hoover’s Grocery store in Baptist Town, was published in the book “Serial Griller: Grillmaster Secrets for Flame-Cooked Perfection” by Matt Cook, a writer based in Nashville, Tennessee, who has also been described as an adventurer, musician, pilot and more.
Although it was published in the spring, an excerpt of Moore’s book featuring the write-up about the Hoovers and the ribs recipe was republished on the website Food52 late last month.
Moore is not new to Greenwood. He’s flown into town before to attend the ’Que on the Yazoo barbecue festival as well as to explore the Hot Tamale Trail.
He was told by chef Martha Foose to visit Hoover’s Grocery when he asked her who has the best “grill game in Greenwood,” as he recounted in his book.
“I was happy. I was glad to help him,” Mary said.
“Oh, those were the best ribs he ever tasted,” Sylvester recalled of Moore’s visit to the store in 2018. He said Moore had been on a cross-country search for the best ribs.
“They’re such special people, especially since the couple work hand in hand and support the community,” Moore said.
The Hoovers’ weekly grilling Saturday — the only day of the week the ribs are made — is a chance for them to “break out of the mold” and celebrate the community, Moore said.
Mary, who’s been a practicing cook for close to 30 years, has had her rib recipe for about 10 years, she said.
What makes the ribs so tasty is the rub, Sylvester said.
Since her recipe has been published, she has received orders for her rub from places all over the country, including California, New York and Washington, D.C.
An experienced cook, Mary said the best way to keep food tasting “natural” is stay light on the seasonings.
“I wish everybody would scale back on this all over-seasoned food,” she said.
She also tries to keep things natural by cooking with fresh produce rather than food from a box or can.
Also, during the coronavirus pandemic, Mary has been sharing her food in a new way — holding cooking classes over Zoom.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
