A coat drive has brought warmth and comfort to local families in need.
On Friday, Alfonso Gray, organizer for the event, said he and several volunteers and members of the Greenwood Junior Auxiliary helped pass around 260 coats to Leflore County children in time to protect them against cold weather.
“This feels really exciting,” said Gray, a Greenwood native who lives in Chicago. “I mean, this really brings me joy.”
Gray, who is also the organizer of the popular I’m So Greenwood event, enthusiastically greeted families as they picked out their coats. He said that throughout the three-hour gathering, there was a continuous flow of recipients.
“It was steady, as expected,” he said. “And I have been receiving a lot of thank-you’s.”
Members of Gray’s family were among those helping to sort and hand out the donations.
“A lot of my family is out here, and that means everything to me,” he said. “So many thanks go out to all the donors, friends, family and Junior Auxiliary.”
While volunteering, Greenwood City Clerk Kim Williams, a cousin of Gray’s, said she was more than happy to help with this cause.
“It feels great to do a good deed, especially during this season of giving,” she said.
While she passed out the heavy coats to children ages 2-13, she said she was impressed by Gray’s eye for charity and organizational skills. “I am glad my cousin saw the need and then had the heart to give back to the community,” she said.
It is the kind of charitable act Joeann Robely appreciated after what she called “a hard year.”
“This is a big help,” Robely said while picking up winter apparel for her three grandchildren.
Shannetta Davis, another recipient in the drive, agreed.
While getting some heavy coats for her two children — Cordell, 7, and K’Aben Phams, 4 — she said an event such as this “means a lot, to the kids and the parents. The pandemic coming in and out, it is just hard to get things done.”
The coat drive, which was originally meant to be held at New Foundation Missionary Baptist Church, had to be moved at the last minute to the Greenwood Community and Recreation Center due to inclement weather.
Larry “Kite” Johnson, the founder and director of the center, said he was happy to host such a positive event.
“Any time you get groups like this, you want to partner with them. They are good people,” Johnson said. “And when we can collaborate together like this for the community, that is what it is all about.”
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
