The Greenwood Police Department has charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a murder that occurred earlier this month.
Clayton Lott, 24, 909 Curtis Flowers Circle, Apt. D, was charged with murder Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jeffrey Gillespie of Greenwood.
On the night of Feb. 28, police responded to a call about shots fired on the 200 block of Avenue H.
At the scene, they came across the victim, Gillespie, who had been shot once in the chest.
He was transported to Greenwood Leflore Hospital, where he died early in the morning of March 2.
Lott was arrested later that day and held for investigation at the Leflore County Jail before being formally charged Thursday.
Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said based on evidence collected as well as statements from witnesses, the Police Department was able to issue a warrant to charge Lott.
Lott’s bond was set at $100,000, and he remained at the jail as of Friday afternoon.
