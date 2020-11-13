Triskaidekaphobia.
The word’s a mouthful, but it means an irrational fear of the number 13.
Dispel the thought. Thirteen can be your lucky number if you are not already a print subscriber to the Commonwealth.
Until midnight today, Friday the 13th, the Commonwealth is offering a great deal on home-delivery subscriptions: Just $13 for the first 13 weeks. That’s a savings of 82% off the newsstand price.
To sign up, click on this link: gwcommonwealth.com/friday_13th.
The offer is good for new subscriptions in both Leflore and Carroll counties.
Print subscribers also receive at no extra charge full access to the Commonwealth website 24/7, where they can keep up with news when they are away from home or receive alerts when major stories are breaking.
Act now, as the offer expires when the calendar turns to 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.