With vaccines rolling out steadily throughout Mississippi, local safety and business leaders are predicting what the next step in the pandemic might be.
At the end of 2020, the administration of vaccines slowly began.
In January, when those 65 years or older were allowed to receive the doses, it seemed like a real turning point in the pandemic as Leflore County inched its way to the sobering anniversary of the county’s first coronavirus death.
Now, with more than a million vaccines administered in the state and everyone age 16 and older eligible to receive the doses, Fred Randle, director of emergency management for the county, said it is going much more smoothly than it was at the start of the year.
Randle, who since the beginning of the vaccine rollout has been helping organize and correspond with the Mississippi Department of Health at the vaccine site at Florewood Park, said nothing in his career prepared him for the virus.
“COVID-19 hit everybody across the nation. So it was a learning curve and something that we weren’t used to dealing with,” he said. “It was a learning curve, and it caught us off guard.”
Still, Randle said he has hope for the next year.
“I think we’ll be still dealing with it (the virus), but, you know, if everybody does what the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says to do and we follow the guidelines along with getting everybody vaccinated, we will probably be back to normal, hopefully,” he said.
As he reflects on the last year, Randle thinks about how the world stopped.
“It just slowed everything down, put everything to a standstill,” he said. “Just everybody could be hit with it. And I hope everybody can get this vaccine and that we don’t lose any more loved ones. But, we’ll be OK. We’ll be good.”
According to MSDH data, as of Friday morning, 12,301 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Leflore County and 1,134,883 statewide. In total, 426,061 people in the state had received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.
Leflore County has had the sixth-highest per capita rate of deaths out of the state’s 82 counties. The rate is 41.3 per 10,000 residents. In cases, it has ranked 25th.
One other area affected by the pandemic was commerce.
Around the world, businesses have taken a hit, but Angela Curry, executive director of the Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Economic Development Foundation, said she expects growth after the pandemic.
“Slowly and cautiously, we are returning to some normalcy with COVID cases decreasing somewhat, and because there is a vaccine, many of us are more comfortable doing some traditional activities,” she said. “This pandemic is not over, and we need to respect that fact and continue to practice safety measures. We also plan to draft an updated strategic plan for economic development. This project was put off because of the pandemic.”
Over the last 12 months, Curry has altered the way she does business and has had to implement new techniques to try to bring in businesses.
“The pandemic has delayed usual recruitment travel plans and forced us to present our community virtually to site selectors. The traditional site selection consultant visits and other networking events to date have been delayed or canceled,” she said. “Recruitment activity has been slower than usual, but the existing industry has experienced unexpected growth.”
Still, she said remote recruiting is no replacement for face-to-face interaction. “We realize that we have to carry on with our business development efforts as best we can,” she said. “Virtual presentations and meetings have become the norm. Yes, they work, but not as effectively in my opinion. Nothing takes the place of a physical meeting or an actual hands-on community site visit.”
She said, “We have collaborated with our chamber of commerce to get pertinent, resourceful information to our local businesses, especially the small business community. Social media has been very effective in getting messages to our business community. We have hosted webinars and participated in virtual events that have provided beneficial information to us and the community regarding how to address the challenges that this pandemic has presented.”
And as the one-year mark of COVID-19 has arrived, Curry said she is reflecting on what she has learned and what will stick with her going forward.
“We have to be able to adapt and adjust to changing business environments. Whether it’s a pandemic or some other natural disaster, we have to find a way to do business and stay relevant in the economic development arena. The most important takeaway for me is that we have to be a resource (and) source of information for our businesses.”
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.