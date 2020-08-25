The Mississippi State Department of Health will host drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for teachers and school staff in Leflore and Carroll counties soon.
Any K-12 teacher, staff member or administrator can be tested for free with no appointment necessary. Employees must bring their school ID.
nLeflore County employees may be tested at the Leflore County Health Department at 2600 Browning Road from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday.
nCarroll County employees may be tested at the Carroll County Health Department at 7225 Mississippi 17 from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Daily testing also is offered for teachers, staff and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by the Department of Health, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi National Guard.
Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Farmer’s Market. Testing hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
