Halloween in Leflore County will still be mobile this year, despite COVID-19.
“Halloween on Wheels,” a trick-or-treat delivery service for kids that will be held Saturday, was organized by Brandice Brown, an Amanda Elzy High School theater arts teacher.
“It’s literally a mobile trunk-or-treat,” Brown explained. She and other volunteers assisting with the event will don Halloween costumes, dress up their cars and drive to various communities in Leflore County to deliver candy.
Of course, the volunteers will be conscious of safety precautions, Brown said.
Beginning at noon, these Leflore County communities will be visited in the following order:
• Money
• Brazil Homes complex
• Williams Landing complex
• Old Browning Road
• East Park, near East Elementary
• Bishop Apartments
• Pleasant View apartment complex
• The Rising Sun community.
Beginning at 3 p.m., the following communities in Greenwood will be visited in order:
• Terrace View Apartments
• Terrace Gardens apartment complex
• Whittington Park
• Parkway Place apartment complex
• Crestview apartment complex
• Sam Leach Park
• David Jordan Apartments
• Snowden-Jones Apartments
• Curtis Moore Apartments
• Curtis Flowers Circle
• Broad Street Park
• Hayes Homes
• Carrollton Avenue apartments
• Baptist Town
• McLaurin Park
The route will end at the Rail Spike Park Pavilion downtown.
Halloween on Wheels was devised in response to the city of Greenwood’s restrictions on the celebration of Halloween this year, which include limiting children to trick-or-treating in their own wards.
Additionally, Halloween on Wheels has allowed Brown to partner with local Black business owners.
Though COVID-19 has been financially devastating for many people, it has also allowed people the time to brainstorm and develop plans for businesses.
Since the pandemic, Brown said a number of Black-owned businesses in the area have sprouted. “There’s a plethora of small Black businesses here, and I think this is a beautiful opportunity for us to get together and serve this community,” she said. “That’s beautiful.”
Over 20 local businesses have contributed to Brown’s Halloween on Wheels, she said.
One of those businesses includes Vibezz Clothing, founded by Demetrius Rosebur.
After Brown asked Rosebur to get involved, he donated gift bags that included candy as well as his business card so local children could get in touch with him.
“I’m a big motivator to the kids in the neighborhood,” he said.
“I hope the event turns out good for the whole city because it’s something new,” he said. “We need positivity in the city.”
