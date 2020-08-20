Taxes in Greenwood for the upcoming fiscal year could increase by almost 9%.
City officials, who gathered Wednesday for a work session on the budget, say the proposed tax increase is mostly due to debt payments that will begin soon on the $6.3 million Greenwood has borrowed to repave streets throughout the city.
If the $13 million general fund budget is approved by the City Council, the estimated tax rate for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 would be 56.83 mills, an increase of 4.57 mills, or 8.7%, from the current rate.
The spending plan, which includes a $500,000 bond payment, is $920,000 more than this year’s.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams said the Police Department is the only agency that’s expected to see a significant increase. It would be allotted about $160,000 more in order to purchase new vehicles.
The city is still waiting on nearly $400,000 in coronavirus relief money.
The mayor said it may not arrive until after the start of the new fiscal year.
Additionally, the city is expected to receive about $630,000 from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to help defray the cost of repairing several cave-ins of water and sewer lines over the past year. The city has spent roughly $900,000 combined on the emergency infrastructure projects.
City Clerk Kim Williams described drafting the budget as “very tedious” and complicated by the economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said, “We projected we’re going to get a certain amount of revenue, so we just hope and pray that what we projected is what we get.”
On an optimistic note, sales tax collections have been rebounding in recent months after initially slumping following the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in March.
In July, the city received $419,000 as its share of sales tax collected in Greenwood during June. That was a 15.6% jump over the same month a year ago.
The City Council plans to hold a public hearing on the budget during its meeting Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m.
Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
