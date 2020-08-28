The Leflore County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Greenwood man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex last week that led to the hospitalization of two men.
Eric Bush, 29, 402 Kinney St., was charged by deputies Wednesday night.
Sheriff Ricky Banks said the shooting occurred Aug. 21 at Williams Landing apartment complex off Browning Road.
Deputies had received a call at 3:13 p.m. reporting shots fired at the apartment complex, Michael Baldwin of the Sheriff’s Department said. At the scene deputies found two victims who had been shot — a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old man. Their names were not released.
Baldwin couldn’t say if the victims were residents of the apartment complex but did say it’s believed that they live in Leflore County.
They were first taken to Greenwood Leflore Hospital and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Baldwin could not say Thursday the status of the victims but did say as of Wednesday that they had still been at the Jackson hospital.
As of Thursday afternoon Bush was in the Leflore County Jail.
