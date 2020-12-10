Memorial visit

For the third year in a row, a group of students at Deer Creek School in Arcola paid their respects to fallen servicemen at the Yanky 72 memorial in Itta Bena along U.S. 82.
“It’s just kind of become a tradition. This is something that can’t be taught in the classroom,” said Lisa Oakes, a kindergarten teacher. “It’s great for the school, and it’s great for the (servicemen’s) families.”
The memorial, unveiled in June 2018, honors the 15 Marines and one Navy corpsman who lost their lives in the crash of a KC-130T transport plane in July 2017 at the western edge of Leflore County. The call signal for the plane was Yanky 72.
The Deer Creek students’ annual trip to the memorial started in December 2018. A group of them, ranging from kindergarten through ninth grade, was participating in a district spelling bee at Carroll Academy. Before they returned to Deer Creek, Oakes and another teacher talked about taking a quick side trip to the Yanky 72 memorial.
During the students’ first visit to the memorial, Oakes said, Marines happened to be there.
The children asked the Marines to tell them about Yanky 72. The Marines did so and explained the meaning of the memorial. Afterward, the Marines invited the children to lay a wreath for each of the fallen servicemen.
The children were awestruck and emotional about what they heard, Oakes said: “Just the looks on their faces, we can tell they’re just soaking this information up.”
Since the initial visit, Deer Creek spelling bee contestants have returned to the memorial and laid wreaths.
Oakes said she hopes the visits will continue. She also said relatives of the fallen serviceman have been touched by the children’s gestures.
