The long Labor Day weekend is raising concerns about a spike in positive coronavirus cases.
“As we approach the Labor Day holiday weekend, I implore you to take special precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s state health officer, told the Northside Sun. “Mississippi still has one of the highest rates of COVID in the U.S. Even modest-sized gatherings can greatly accelerate the transmission of this virus. As seen following Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, holiday get-togethers can drive massive increases in COVID cases and deaths.”
Dr. Anthony Harris, the Chicago-based chief innovation officer and associate medical director for WorkCare, an occupational health services company, said following safety procedures “can help make sure that we can stop a surge from happening due to social gatherings and traveling for the holiday.” He offered these tips:
nSocial distancing. Harris said “this is huge” for staying as safe as possible. “Make sure you are thinking about the space where people gather and you have measures in place so that chairs are more than that 6-feet-apart distance that we have been given,” he said.
nThink about the number of guests. “When you are looking at the space where you know people are going to be gathering, make sure you are considering how many people can safely social distance in that area,” Harris said. The more people there are in attendance, the less space there is available to social distance.
nEvaluate your food spread. If planning a potluck-style event, have guests use “one-time-use utensils,” such as plastic spoons and forks.
“You want to make sure that not everyone is touching the same spatula or tongs in order to get a certain food,” Harris said.
nWear masks. Harris said even if guests are keeping their distance, they should also wear facial masks.
“It’s going to be hot this weekend, so maybe consider accommodating by moving the party indoors or finding something to do that will ensure that people can wear their masks and be comfortable,” he said.
“These are all things that will go a long way in making sure that transmission rates don’t start going up this weekend, and it starts with everyone playing their part,” he said.
Gov. Tate Reeves also has called for caution over the holiday weekend — although he said earlier this week that he knows it is a “tough ask” to urge people to remain vigilant.
“We can’t give up the gains and the improvements that we’ve made over the last two months with Labor Day weekend coming before us,” he said at a recent press conference. “I’m asking every single one of you to be on your guard. We can make a difference if we commit to it and if we work together. We can continue to see declining numbers, which will allow us to get back more towards normal.”
