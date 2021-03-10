While one should take special care of the exterior and interior of their cars, it’s also critical to be mindful of what to keep inside a car in case of any emergencies.
Although these days most people have a mobile phone and likely can call a tow truck or emergency services, keeping an emergency kit packed in one’s car can be useful and perhaps even life-saving.
Fred Randle, Leflore County’s emergency management director, said, “We try to encourage people to keep a three-day survival kit with them at all times,” especially in their cars.
Some items to keep in a car in case of an emergency include a flashlight and extra batteries, non-perishable food items that can hold people over, such as canned food that doesn’t need to be heated or crackers, Randle said.
In the summer, keeping bottles of water at hand can also be useful, he added.
Randle pointed to an emergency supply list created by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency for other suggestions on what to pack. The list includes items such as a first aid kit, sun screen and insect repellent, toiletry items, and blankets and towels.
The National Safety Council, a nonprofit, has its own list of what to keep in a car for emergencies.
Aside from a first aid kit, non-perishable food and a flashlight with extra batteries, the National Safety Council also advises to pack a compass, a car phone charger, a rain poncho, duct tape and a fire extinguisher.
The council also advises that one should pack reflective triangles and colored cloth to make the car visible as well as a reflective vest in case one needs to step out of the car.
Finally, the council says one should always pack items needed for cold weather, such as an extra coat, gloves and winter hat as well as a snow shovel, snow brush, windshield washer fluid and cat litter for traction, should a car be stuck in the snow.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.