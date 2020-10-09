The importance of voting, the history of civil rights and bridging the gap between Mississippi Valley State University and Itta Bena were some of the topics discussed during a symposium held Thursday at MVSU.
The event, “Breaking Bread: Itta Bena During the Civil Rights Movement,” was organized by MVSU’s Department of Mass Communication with support from the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area.
Speaking as panelists were state Sen. David Jordan and Dr. Samuel Osunde, the chair of MVSU’s mass communication department, who were present at the symposium’s venue, MVSU’s Carver A. Randle Auditorium. Also present via Zoom were Thelma Collins, a former mayor of Itta Bena, and Jo Ann Purnell, who represents Ward 1 on the Board of Aldermen.
Other panelists who were scheduled to appear but were not present included Itta Bena Mayor J.D. Brasel; Charles McLaurin, a former member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee; and Hollis “Watkins” Mohammed, president of the Veterans of the Civil Rights Movement.
Dr. Roy Hudson, a longtime administrator and former interim president of MVSU who is now an English professor, moderated the discussion, asking the panelists questions on various topics.
When asked how to bridge the gap between MVSU and Itta Bena, Collins noted that MVSU students must complete community service hours to graduate and said those hours could be used volunteering in town.
Collins also said that she has worked on bridging the gap and that Itta Bena is “in dire need of the education benefits that MVSU has.”
“There’s so many ways to help this community,” she said, suggesting that students could help develop the town’s park or use their knowledge of technology to help update the city.
“These are some the things that can be done,” she said, “but we still have a long way to go.”
Purnell said she would tell people “that they need to vote to make their voices heard.”
Two clips from a documentary about the civil rights movement in Itta Bena also were shown —one featuring an interview with McLaurin and another with Mohammed.
The “Breaking Bread” symposium is part of a larger project funded by a $24,000 grant from the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area, which is allowing MVSU mass communication students to produce a documentary about Itta Bena’s civil rights history.
That documentary should premier sometime in February, said Shannon Bowden, a speech communication instructor who has been working on the project with the students.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.