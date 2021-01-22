A Greenwood property owner says he’s excited that the television crew for “Women of the Movement” will use his building in downtown Greenwood for filming.
“I’m elated, and I’m glad to be a part of making a contribution to it,” said Floyd Bailey, the owner of a building on East Johnson Street.
The series, “Women of the Movement,” to be shown on ABC, will tell the story of Mamie Till-Mobley and her son, Emmett Till, whose murder in 1955 while visiting Money helped spark the civil rights movement.
Bailey said the filming will bring back memories of a time in the 1950s when Johnson Street was bustling with businesses and shoppers.
He said he was notified several weeks ago by the TV crew that they wanted to feature his building in the show. On Wednesday, starting around 7 a.m., the crew began to work on his building, adding signage and other details to bring the 1950s to life.
“They changed the windows and changed the wood, did some repairs, changed locks on the door,” Bailey said.
A painted sign for Jax Beer, a popular beverage back in the day, was added on the side of his building.
Filming on Johnson Street will take place Friday, Bailey said.
Bailey purchased the historic building in 2004. Today, half of it remains unoccupied, and the other half features a barbecue restaurant and a beauty salon. The second level of his building consists of two apartments that are currently unoccupied.
Johnson Street in the 1950s was a “hot spot” for business, Bailey said.
In early 2019, ArtPlace Mississippi, in partnership with the Greenwood City Council and the Museum of the Mississippi Delta, installed a sign on the east side of Rail Spike Park, near the Crystal Grill and Kornfeld’s Department Store, recognizing Johnson Street’s historic economic vibrancy.
“It was like a carnival on Saturday nights,” is how the sign described Johnson Street in the mid-twentieth century, going on to detail that on any given Saturday night shoppers, moviegoers, musicians and pool hustlers would all take to the street for a night out.
The sign also noted that businesses on Johnson Street welcomed Black shoppers during the days of segregation.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
