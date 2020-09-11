After a brief delay, the second annual Greenwood Gravel Grind is set for later this month.
Originally scheduled for April but delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bike ride is now set for Sept. 26.
The event is hosted by the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce.
Off-road cycling is “the hottest cycling trend out there right now and is growing rapidly,” and with the success of previous events, this one should be a hit, said Beth Stevens, the chamber’s executive director.
“We are excited to be able to hold this event in 2020, despite the COVID challenges,” Stevens said. “After holding Bikes, Blues & Bayous on Aug. 1, we are confident that we can pull off yet another outdoor cycling event with great success.”
Riders can choose from two routes — a 50K or a 100K — that will take them through the gravel roads of Leflore and Carroll counties.
Registration is open now and closes at 10 a.m. Sept. 25. No entries on ride day will be allowed.
Participation will be limited to 150 cyclists.
“We are at 105 now, which has already surpassed last year’s rider count of 98,” Stevens said Thursday.
Each rider will receive a custom long-sleeve pullover with an embroidered G3 logo, a 16-ounce custom tumbler with G3 logo and an invitation to the post-ride party at the Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market.
“This event has the potential to grow rapidly over the next few years, and we are once again glad to be in on the ground floor of another cycling trend,” Stevens said.
