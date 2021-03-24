The family of a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot earlier this month is offering $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer or killers.
That money is in addition to the $1,000 Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll County CrimeStoppers previously put up for information regarding the shooting death of Larry Staples Jr.
“He was handsome, intelligent, hard-working. The only thing he wanted to do was play (video) games,” said Annie Fields, Staples’ mother.
Staples, a 2019 graduate of Amanda Elzy High School, worked at the Dollar General warehouse in Indianola.
He was found dead March 2 by Leflore County deputies responding to a report of a shooting at Williamsburg Estates on U.S. 82.
He was buried in Hudson Park Cemetery on Saturday.
“His routine was work, home, play his video games,” Fields said.
She said he had recently purchased a new car and was eager to show it off to his friends.
Staples had three older brothers and had played basketball at the Greenwood Community and Recreation Center for the Rising Sun neighborhood’s team, his mother said.
“We just want justice for him,” she said. “His life was cut short because he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. He wasn’t a street kid. He wasn’t in the streets.”
Those with information on Staples’ death may call the Sheriff’s Department at 453-5141 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
nContact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth
.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.