A Greenwood man has died after being injured in a drive-by shooting, according to authorities.
Cordarell Stanley, 34, was pronounced dead Sunday at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, according to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders.
Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said authorities received a call in reference to shots fired around 3 a.m. Sunday on Garrard Avenue, near the intersection with Linden Avenue.
At the scene, police came across Stanley, who had been shot about three or four times, Hammond said. According to the deputy chief, Stanley had been walking on Garrard Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired several shots at Stanley.
Hammond could not give a description of the vehicle and said the motive for the shooting is still being determined.
No one had been arrested or charged in connection with the shooting as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.
Stanley was airlifted to the hospital in Memphis, where he later died. Sanders said she had received a call from a Tennessee medical examiner Sunday afternoon informing her that a Greenwood resident had died from gunshot wounds.
Sanders said Stanley’s body has since been handed over to the Mississippi Crime Lab to undergo an autopsy.
Stanley’s death marks the 18th homicide to have occurred in Leflore County this year, 17 of which have involved guns.
Four gun-related homicides have occurred this month.
Since June 10 of this year, at least 28 people have been shot in 24 incidents in the Greenwood area, according to the Greenwood Police Department and the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department.
Ten of the 11 homicides that occurred last year involved guns.
nContact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth
.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.